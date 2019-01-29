Biplab Deb compares Mamata Banerjee to Dhritarashtra, claims BJP will defeat Kauravas in 2019 battle

In his first election rally in West Bengal on Tuesday, Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb compared Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee with Dhritarashtra from Mahabharata. He said the Bengal CM “has chosen to be blind” when her own party workers are torturing people.

Continuing with his Mahabharata analogy, the first BJP chief minister of Tripura said, “The coming Lok Sabha election will be a fight of Mahabarata and we all have to fight to save India. Here we have to fight to save the country from Kauravas. It will be a fight between the people of this country and the opposition.”

Biplab Deb targeted Mamata over political killings and claimed that there has not been a single such incident in Tripura during his tenure. “My government is only 10 months old. I have reserved 10% of Tripura’s police force for women. But being a woman, you have not been able to do it,” he said while addressing a rally near Arambagh railway station in Hooghly district, about 81 km away from Kolkata.

The Tripura CM dared Mamata Banerjee to prove that a single political murder has taken place in Tripura in the past 10 months. “I will resign, if I can be proved wrong.”

Deb mentioned that as many as 70 lives were lost in the panchayat elections in Bengal last year. “But not a single life was lost in the Tripura rural polls,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah had also targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over political killings in the state. Shah claimed that as much as 26% of the political murders in the country in a year takes place in Bengal.

Biplab Deb criticised Bengal’s ruling party and chief minister on a number of issues such as scams, syndicates, industrial growth and even panchayat elections.

Trinamool leaders stung back immediately. “Those who are killing people regularly should not accuse others. Those who have ruined many industries and killed many jobs through demonetisation should not lecture on industrialisation. In fact, the words of BJP leaders prove that they are afraid of Mamata Banerjee,” said senior Trinamool leader and Bengal e food and supplies minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Biplab Deb compared Mamata Banerjee’s rule with that of the British and said, “Bengal has kicked out the British rule of 200 years, and yours have turned only seven years.”

Taking a dig at the opposition’s efforts to form an alliance against the Narendra Modi government, he said, “Records show every time a grand alliance was formed a government at the Centre, it didn’t last for more than two and a half years.”

