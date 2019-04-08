BJP manifesto 2019: BJP’s 75 promises for India @ 75 years focuses on farmers, nationalism

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday listed the steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to what he said brought India on the world stage and tackled several domestic issues plaguing the country.

Amit Shah was speaking at the event to release the BJP’s manifesto or Sankalp Patra just two days ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj were among those present at the launch of the manifesto at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

“The last five years from 2014 to 2019 were golden years for India. It was for the first time after 30 years that a full majority government came. Despite a majority, we formed the NDA government,” Amit Shah said.

“There was a time India did not matter in front of the world and in the last five years, the entire world has taken cognisance of us,” he said.

“In five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country and transformed the country,” Amit Shah said.

“The BJP’s manifesto was prepared after consulting six crore people. When we came to power in 2014, our country was ranked as the 11th major economy and today, it stands as the fifth major economy,” Shah said.

“We are going forward with 75 resolutions that we can fulfil by the year 2022 when India completes 75 years of independence,” he added.

The ruling party focussed on pension schemes for small and marginal farmers and Rashtriya Vyapari Ayog for the trading community, days after the Congress vowed to bring about several welfare measures, including a grant of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20% households in the country, if voted to power.

The party also reiterated its promise of building the Ram Mandir made in the last elections, saying the temple will be built “as soon as possible in a harmonious environment”.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh-led manifesto committee of the BJP had decided to form 15 sub-panels to reach out to the different group of voters in January this year.

The 20-member manifesto committee included Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Piyush Goyal, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. It also has former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Keshav Prasad Maurya, among its members.

Polling will be held in seven phases across the country from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 12:32 IST