‘One mission, one direction’ is our mantra: PM Modi at BJP manifesto release for Lok Sabha polls

Releasing the BJP Sankalp Patra, or manifesto, for Lok Sabha elections 2019 on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was moving ahead with ‘one mission and one direction. He said the development had to be flexible to suit the country’s diversity, it had to be multi-layered and multi-directional.

The party manifesto charted 75 milestones India @75 had to achieve, chief focus being on the farm sector, education, health and infrastructure.

Party chief Amit Shah said, “In five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country. From 2014-19, our government has transformed the country... these have been the golden years”

Others present at the function were ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders.

The ruling party promised pension for small and medium farmers and shopkeepers, days after the Congress vowed to bring about several welfare measures, including a grant of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20% households in the country, if voted to power.

Members of the BJP’s parliamentary board, its apex body, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief Amit Shah were present at the launch of the manifesto in New Delhi.

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley had on Sunday unveiled campaign themes and other materials of the party’s election campaign. The party has chosen the slogan “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar” as its election tagline and its campaign will revolve around the Narendra Modi-led government’s achievements in the past five years.

And the Congress, on its part, has adopted the official campaign tagline of “Ab Hoga NYAY”, centred around its minimum income guarantee scheme and party president Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP crowdsourced its manifesto and held events across the country to get inputs from different sets of voters like farmers, youths, women, businessmen and others.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh-led manifesto committee of the BJP had decided to form 15 sub-panels to reach out to the different group of voters in January this year.

The 20-member Manifesto Committee includes Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Piyush Goyal, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. It also has former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Keshav Prasad Maurya, among its members.

Polling will be held in seven phases across the country from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

