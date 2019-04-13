BJP’s poll strategy revolves around nationalism, Modi, says Rajasthan BJP in-charge

After losing the Rajasthan assembly elections, the BJP faced the challenge to retain all 25 Lok Sabha seats it won last time. The party is betting on the issue of nationalism and prime minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership to win the election.

The BJP’s campaign is woven around the theme of national security and to projecting prime minister Narendra Modi as a strong and resolute leader. Rajasthan BJP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said in an interview to HT that the election has become about nationalism. In this election people have to choose between a nationalist party and anti-national party. BJP is talking of uniting the country while the Congress is talking of breaking up the country, he said.

A BJP leader said after the Pulwama terrorist attack and Balakot air strikes, the party feels the mood in the country is in favour of the BJP. The party’s campaign is focused more on the issue of national security and development and other issues have taken a back seat.

Another BJP leader said the party wants to keep the focus on national security and on prime minister Narendra Modi. “This election is all about Modi. People want to vote for him as he has proved to be a resolute leader. Our aim is to highlight Modi’s strong governance,” he said.

He said keeping the focus on Modi also helps the party ward off anti-incumbency. “The issues of weak candidates, infighting, anti-incumbency will get submerged under the Modi wave. All workers are enthusiastic about working to ensure Modi’s win,” said the leader.

At the organizational level, the party is focusing on strengthening the booth and on social engineering. Asked about the strategy, Khanna had said that the party had only one strategy - win the booth, win the election.

The party right after the assembly election began a series of programmes such as bike rallies, youth meets, ‘kamal diya abhiyan’, ‘mera pariwar BJP pariwar’ to motivate workers and reach out to voter. Various units such as women’s cell, Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and OBC Morcha too had different activities chalked out. Leaders are constantly holding meetings with booth incharges and workers.

With issues of dissidence and infighting coming to the fore on some seats, the party has tasked senior leaders to hold parleys with all parties and broker peace. Rajasthan election incharge Prakash Javadekar, Rajsathan incharge Avinash Khanna, state party president Madanlal Saini, general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, leaders of opposition Gulab chand Kataria, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore among others are making tours of constituencies and stamping out dissidence.

The party has also appointed election incharges and coordinators for all 25 candidates who are helping them with campaigning, logistics and voter outreach.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 09:39 IST