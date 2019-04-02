City cops take up poll position, extern 85, keep an eye on 5,000

While 85 people have been externed, around 5,000 “potential trouble-makers” with a history of offences have been identified, as part of the Mumbai police’s security measures ahead of the polls.

“We are taking adequate preventive measures to make sure the election process goes on smoothly. Criminals are being identified and externed. History -sheeters are being made to sign bonds to ensure they will not hamper the law and order during the elections,” said Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police, law and order.

A total of 1,970 people have been made to sign a bond stating they will not create any nuisance and 1,359 have signed an interim bond. “We still have to decide on the action against 2,000 others,” said a police officer.

The police said the security measures started from March 10, soon after the election commissioner announced the poll dates. Based on their notice, 380 people who have licensed arms have surrendered their weapons.

“We have been conducting nakabandis and combing operations. We are mostly focusing on informants. At least 41 illegal arms have been seized,” said the officer. “If they breach the bond conditions, they will have to pay money in court,” said another senior officer.

“We are taking all necessary steps,” said Dattatray Bhargude, assistant commissioner of police, Santacruz division.

An officer from Powai police station said a criminal with multiple cases against him has been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) as he used to come out of prison after securing easy bails.

Another officer from the western region of the city said action is being taken under sections 107 and 110 of the CRPC.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 07:16 IST