‘Confused opposition making alliances with parties they hate’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to the Opposition as a ‘confused lot’ and said they were going about making opportunist alliances because they were afraid of the BJP’s success.

Addressing booth workers in Tamil Nadu via video conferencing, Modi said the BJP’s success had angered many people and that is why they are indulging in negative politics and abusing him.

“There are opportunistic alliances and dynastic parties. They want to build their own empires, while we want to empower the people. Our success has naturally angered so many people who are doing nothing but negative politics, abusing Modi, but they should not underestimate the people of India,” he said.

Referring to the opposition as a ‘confused lot’ he said that they were making opportunist alliances even with parties they disliked.

“Our friends in the opposition are anyway a confused lot, they leave no opportunity to say Modi is bad, government is not working, people dislike BJP, yet the first thing they do is make opportunist alliances with parties they disliked till recently and still do perhaps,” he said.

“If Modi is so bad, if government is not working and if people dislike the BJP, then why build these alliances? Should you not be confident about yourself?,” he asked the Opposition parties.

“The truth is they know this is a working government, they know that the poor of India, the youth of India, the farmers of India and the women of India have a strong bond with the BJP, hence for their own existence, they are making short-term alliances,” he said.

At the time, he also urged the booth workers to make first time voters their first priority and to help them.

Saying that the first time voters were not interested in dynasties, he said that they were interested in development.

“Make first time voters first priority, the first time voter isn’t interested in dynasty, he is interested in development, first time voter isn’t interested in promises, he is interested in performance, first time voter isn’t interested in drama, he is interested in delivery,” he said.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 14:04 IST