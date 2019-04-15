Congress leader Shashi Tharoor injured during religious ceremony, hospitalised

Congress candidate from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Shashi Tharoor received head injuries on Monday in a freak accident at a temple.

As part of Thulabharam -- a religious ritual where offering equivalent to one’s weight is made to the deity -- the Congress candidate was sitting on weighing scales at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram when it collapsed injuring his head.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was rushed to a general hospital where he received six stitches on his head. Doctors said his condition was stable but he was advised rest. Tharoor is seeking a third term from Thiruvananthapuram, which goes to polls on April 23.

Kerala is celebrating its new year Vishu today and devotees often visit temples to offer prayers and Thulabharam on this day. Thulabaram is usually done against fruits, ghee, rice, sugar, jaggery etc.

Tharoor, locked in a keen contest with BJP candidate and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, courted controversy recently with his tweet after a visit to a fish market in his constituency.

Posting photos of his interaction with fisherwomen, Tharoor had tweeted: “Found a lot of enthusiasm at the fish market, even for a squeamishly vegetarian MP!”. This triggererd a lot of criticism with the ruling CPI(M) and BJP alleging he had insulted the fishermen community and demanded an apology.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:17 IST