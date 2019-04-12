Congress proposes second phase of Priyanka’s Ganga yatra

The Congress has proposed the second phase of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Varanasi to Ballia in east Uttar Pradesh later this month.

The proposal comes less than a month after she undertook a three-day boat journey from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in March.

A Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “Yes, the second phase of Congress general secretary (east UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s river journey has been proposed from Varanasi to Ballia. A final shape is being given to the proposed two to three-day tour through the river route likely to begin later this month.”

Priyanka had covered Allahabad, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi Sabha constituencies during the first phase of her river route journey ‘Saanchi baat, Priyanka Gandhi Ke Saath’from March 18 to 20.

In the second phase of the journey, Priyanka will travel by boat as wells by road to cover areas in Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau and Ballia Lok Sabha seats, the party leader said.

Besides meeting people in villages on the banks of the Ganga, Priyanka had visited temples and mazars on way. After performing ‘puja’ at Sangam (Prayagraj), she had visited Bade Hanuman temple there and shrines at Sitamarhi and Vindhyavasini Devi.

Before starting her journey from Prayagraj to Varanasi, Priyanka had sent an open letter to people of the state, saying she would use all possible means to reach out to them.

“I will undertake journey by river route, bus, train and also go on padyatra and reach out to you through all the means. The Ganga is a symbol of truth and equality and is an embodiment of Ganga-Jamuni culture. The Ganga does not discriminate among the people. The Ganga is a support for people of Uttar Pradesh and I am taking help of Ganga to reach out to you,” she said in her letter.

Priyanka had also proposed a train journey to Ayodhya. But the train journey programme was later cancelled and she reached Ayodhya by car from Rae Bareli. She is also expected to campaign in Aligarh, Fatehpur Sikri and some other constituencies in west UP in the next few days, people familiar with the matter in the party said.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 14:04 IST