Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

348
88
89
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 348 336 12
Cong+ 88 60 28
BSP, SP+ 17 5 (SP) 12
Others 89 147 -58
Last updated at 07:20:55 PM
Source: ECI
Live

Watch: Vikram Chandra and top HT experts decode Lok Sabha election results

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

Lok Sabha election results | ‘Defeat was unexpected’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan, who issued a release instead of meeting the media after the setback, said his party would examine in detail the factors which led to the dismal performance.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 19:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala,CM Pinarayi Vijayan,Thiruvananthapuram
“It was the political stand taken by the LDF that resulted in BJP failing to get any seats in the state.(HT Photo)

Hours after the poll trends indicated massive rout of the ruling-LDF in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the defeat was “unexpected” even as the Congress demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

Vijayan, who issued a release instead of meeting the media after the setback, said his party would examine in detail the factors which led to the dismal performance.

“It was the political stand taken by the LDF that resulted in BJP failing to get any seats in the state.

The opposition of the people of the state to the BJP government at the Centre has become favourable for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in the state,” the Chief Minister said, adding his party would examine in detail how the anti-BJP mood helped the Congress.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who led the party to an impressive win in the state despite being defeated in rest of the country said Vijayan was theGorbachev of Indian communist party.

“He (Pinarayi) is theGorbachev of Indian communist party. He and the Kerala unit of the party played a role in not having a national secular democratic front as envisaged by Yechuri,” he said adding Vijayan should resign on moral grounds.

Chennithala told PTI that Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad was a mjor reason for UDF’s stellar performance.

He also said people here were against Narendra Modi and were angered over Vijayan’s alleged misrule.

United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in 19 of the 20 seats with LDF struggled to bag only the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

AICC chief Gandhi, who contested from the hilly constituency of Wayanad became the top scorer in the UDF camp with a lead of 4,31,195 votes.

First Published: May 23, 2019 19:23 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics