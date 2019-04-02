Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking a stay on PM biopic release

The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a plea seeking a stay on the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic till the results of the Lok Sabha elections were not declared.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and justice A J Bhambhani dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sujeet Kumar Singh who had contended that the release of the movie during election time was nothing but campaign strategy.

“We are not going to interfere with it. You go to the censor board or the Election Commission (EC),” the court said. The movie, “PM Narendra Modi”, starring actor Vivek Oberoi is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5.

In another case, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant urgent hearing to the plea of the producer of Telugu movie, ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’, based on the life of Telugu Desam Party founder N T Rama Rao.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 01:02 IST