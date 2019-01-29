Earlier we had 2G, now we have Priyanka G: Amit Shah’s dig at Congress

BJP president Amit Shah mocked the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Congress general secretary on Tuesday and said a government run by a dynasty could not serve the people, but only provide a “majboor” (helpless) government.

The Congress had brought the “third G” into the fray after the “two Gs — Sonia G and Rahul G” to indulge in more corruption, he told a public rally at Contai in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

Referring to the 2G scam that dogged the Congress-led UPA-2 regime, Shah said the opposition party wanted to indulge in more corruption now with the induction of the “third G — Priyanka G”.

“I am here to tell you that during the 10 years of UPA rule under (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh, there were only two Gs — Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We had then witnessed the 2G scam of Rs 12 lakh crore. Now, if the third G joins the 2Gs, what will be the amount of the scam? “The Congress has made a long-term plan of indulging in corruption by joining the 2Gs and the third G,” he said.

Shah’s comments came in the backdrop of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi last week.

Stating that the Congress and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal were both sides of the same coin as both parties were run by dynasties, the BJP chief said like Rahul Gandhi was there to take over his party’s reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi, in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had her nephew Abhishek Banerjee to take charge of the TMC after her.

“Dynasties cannot serve the country well. The dynasts say the country needs a majboor (helpless) government, but the BJP says it needs a majboot (strong) government. Only Narendra Modi and the BJP can provide a majboot government at the Centre,” he said.

Asking the people whether the country needed a “leader” or a “dealer”, Shah said only the saffron party could provide a government headed by a leader and the Opposition wanted to throw up a government led by “dealers and brokers”.

Launching his party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal, Shah had held a rally in Malda last week, where he had scoffed at the efforts of the opposition parties to forge a grand alliance.

He had said the proposed grand alliance, the leaders of which had recently attended a pubic rally convened by the TMC in Kolkata, was driven by the “greed for power” with nine potential prime ministerial candidates in its ranks.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 20:22 IST