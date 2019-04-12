EC shifts Bathinda DSP for touching Sukhbir Badal’s feet

The Election Commission on Thursday shifted Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karansher Singh who courted controversy by touching the feet of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal at a party event on April 7.

The gesture was captured on camera. The Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer–Karansher, has been replaced with Karanveer Singh as DSP City-2, Bathinda.

Chief electoral officer Dr S Karuna Raju said the officer should join immediately and compliance be sent to the commission.

Karansher, who hails from Badal village, the ancestral village of SAD president, was issued a show-cause notice for violating the model code of conduct. The DSP was in uniform when he touched the former deputy chief minister’s feet at a private restaurant where the SAD leader was meeting party workers of Bathinda (urban) assembly segment on Sunday.

