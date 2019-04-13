Eight sitting legislators in Lok Sabha fray in Jharkhand
Eight sitting legislators including a cabinet minister in Jharkhand’s Raghubar Das government are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The Grand Alliance (GA), a group of four parties-Congress, JMM, JVM-P and RJD, has fielded the maximum six sitting legislators, while AJSU party, a BJP ally in the government, and CPI-ML have fielded one legislator each.
Under GA’s seat sharing deal, seven seats went to Congress, four seats to JMM, two seats to JVM-P and one seat to RJD. Congress party has fielded three sitting legislators, while JMM fielded two incumbent MLAs and JVM-P one MLA.
Congress’ former state president and Lohardaga legislator Sukhdeo Bhagat will contest the Lohardaga parliamentary constituency, while party’s Jaganathpur MLA Geeta Koda and Barhi legislator Manoj Kumar Yadav will contest from Singhbhum and Chatra respectively.
Similarly, JMM has fielded Saraikela legislator Champai Soren from Jamshedpur seat, while Dumri legislator Jagarnath Mahto from Giridih seat, where he will fight with AJSU’s Ramgarh legislator and state water resource department minister Chandra Prakash Choudhary.
JVM-P’s Poreyahat legislator Pradip Yadav will contest from Godda seat while CPI-ML’s Dhanwar legislator Rajkumar Yadav will fight for Koderma seat.
Political experts said putting sitting legislators in large number for parliamentary polls exposed the shortage of leaders faced by opposition parties in Jharkhand.
“A legislator’s identity is mainly restricted to assembly constituency, while a parliamentarian has a bigger identity. Currently, opposition parties are undergoing shortage of such leaders, who have an image at state or parliamentary constituency level. This is why, they find sitting legislators as suitable candidate,” said LK Kundan, associate professor of political science department, Ranchi University.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), however, denied that they were facing any crisis of leaders. “We have picked the candidates on basis of their popularity and aspirations of party workers. We don’t have any crisis of leaders,” said JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.
Echoing the voice of JMM, Congress spokesperson Kishor Nath Shahdeo said, “Several aspects, mainly winning chances and popularity, were analyzed before fielding the sitting legislators.”
Political experts have, however, said legislators, whether sitting or former, got preferences during selection of candidates in Jharkhand even in the past. BJP candidates Arjun Munda, PN Singh, Annapurna Devi, Sudarshan Bhagat, Bidyut Baran Mahto, Hemlal Murmu and Sunil Soren have served the Jharkhand assembly in the past.
Sitting legislators in LS fray
Sukhdeo Bhagat
Party: Congress
Assembly constituency: Lohardaga
Wins assembly by-polls: December 2015
Contender for LS seat: Lohardaga
Manoj Kumar Yadav
Party: Congress
Assembly constituency: Barhi
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Chatra
Geeta Koda
Party: Congress
Assembly constituency: Jaganathpur
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Singhbhum
Jagarnath Mahto
Party: JMM
Assembly constituency: Dumri
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Giridih
Champai Soren
Party: JMM
Assembly constituency: Saraikela
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Jamshedpur
Pradip Yadav
Party: JVM-P
Assembly constituency: Poreyahat
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Godda
Rajkumar Yadav
Party: CPI-ML
Assembly constituency: Dhanwar
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Koderma
Chandra Prakash Choudhary (cabinet minister)
Party: AJSU
Assembly constituency: Ramgarh
Wins assembly polls: December 2014
Contender for LS seat: Giridih
