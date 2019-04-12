Election Commission notice to Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati for violating model code of conduct

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued notice to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by making controversial statements in public meetings.

The EC has directed both the leaders to submit their explanation within 24 hours of receipt of the notice.

In a letter to Yogi, principal secretary, Election Commission, Anuj Jaipuriar said chief electoral officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh has submitted a copy of video clip of the speech delivered by him on April 9 in Meerut. Drawing the attention of the people toward the speech of BSP chief Mayawati, in which she has appealed to Muslims to vote for the BSP-SP-RLD alliance, Yogi had said: “If the Congress, SP and BSP have faith in ‘Ali’, we have faith in ‘Bajrang Bali’, the followers of Bajrang Bali will not tolerate them.”

Jaipuriar said the model code of conduct provides that there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.

The Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 restrains appeal on the ground of religion, race, caste, community or language, he said.

The commission is prima facie of the opinion that along with the violation of the provisions of MCC, the relevant sections of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 as well as order of Supreme Court have been violated by making the impugned statements. The commission, after considering available material in the matter, has decided to provide Yogi an opportunity to explain his stand regarding the said statement. The explanation shall be submitted within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which the commission shall take a decision without further reference, Jaipuriar said.

In the letter to Mayawati, Jaipuriar said the CEO, UP had forwarded a video clip of the speech delivered by her in Deoband, in Saharanpur on April 7. In the speech she had appealed to Muslims to vote for the alliance and not divide their vote by supporting another political party. The Commission has decided to give her an opportunity to explain her stand regarding the statement in the public meeting, he said.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 08:58 IST