HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar to contest Lok Sabha polls from Mandya

Nikhil Kumar, son of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Monday confirmed that he will contest from the Mandya constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The move follows a day after his grandfather, former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda, had announced he had no objection to Kumar contesting from the Mandya seat.

The JD(S) leadership, dominated by Vokkaligas, treats Mandya as its bastion, as the constituency has a substantial population from the community.

With this, the third generation of the Gowda household will be marking their formal entry into electoral politics, as Deve Gowda had already announced that Prajwal Revanna (28), son of Deve Gowda’s elder son and public works department minister HD Revanna, will contest from the Hassan seat as the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition’s candidate. The former PM represented the Hassan constituency in the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha.

Confirming the development, Nikhil Kumar told reporters in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday that as a dedicated party worker he will abide by Deve Gowda’s decision.

“The party senior and national president Deve Gowda is an inspiration to youths like me. As a dedicated worker of the party, I will fulfil the duty he has given me. He has announced the ticket for me,” Kumar, 31, said.

Political analyst Narendar Pani said it might not be all smooth sailing for the two newcomers as their entry could create frictions within the party.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 22:34 IST