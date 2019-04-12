In Maharashtra, PM Modi hits out at NCP’s Sharad Pawar; Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for joining hands with the Congress and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, who wanted two prime ministers - one for the country and another for the hill state.

Modi criticised the NCP chief while addressing a massive rally in support of the newly-inducted BJP candidate Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Patil, a neurosurgeon, is the son of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, senior Congressman and leader of the opposition in Maharashtra. He switched over to the BJP after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for Sujay Patil, and make adjustments in its seat sharing agreement with the Congress.

“The problem of Jammu and Kashmir is a creation of the Congress. What has happened to Sharadrao? He started his party with the nomenclature ‘Rashtrawadi’ meaning nation. Till what time will he remain silent on the issue of two Prime Ministers? How can he sleep peacefully in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?” he asked.

Modi said that the previous Congress-NCP government in the state was marked by bomb blasts in which innocent people had died.

“During the tenure of this Chowkidar, bomb blasts have stopped completely. We have instilled fear in the hearts of terrorists. Remember the previous Congress government was weak regarding terrorists and Pakistan. My government carried out anti-terror strikes in enemy territories to safeguard national security and territorial integrity of the nation,” he said.

Modi called for “uprooting the Congress” from the country, once and for all. “Congress hatao hamesha ke liye” he said adding that “the party has looted the country” and was “the enemy of the people”.

He referred to the raids carried out by the Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh and said, “Huge amounts of black money were brought in sacks at Tughlaq Road in Delhi to be distributed during the elections.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP-led government had carried out a surgical strike on the NCP-Congress in Maharashtra.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 19:17 IST