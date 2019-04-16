IUML moves Election Commission against Amit Shah’s Wayanad jibe

A day after the Election Commission issued gag orders against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati, the Indian Union Muslim League on Tuesday approached the poll panel for action against BJP president Amit Shah for comparing Wayanad with Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Nagpur last week Shah had chided Congress president Raul Gandhi for selecting his second seat in north Kerala saying “when a procession is taken out there, it is difficult to make out whether it is India or Pakistan.” He was referring to the IUML’s green flags during Rahul Gandhi’s road show in Wayanad after filing his papers.

“This is highly derogatory and people of Kerala are offended. It is also being used to polarize votes of a particular community and to spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims,” said the petition submitted by the League national secretary Khorrum Anis Omer. He also asked the Election Commission to direct the police to file an FIR against Shah under Section 153 A of the CrPC.

Left Democratic Front Wayanad convener C K Sasindran had also submitted a complaint to the state chief electoral officer and the Chief Election Commissioner seeking action against the BJP president. “He divided people on communal lines and tried to create animosity between different religions. It is part of a hate campaign and against poll code of conduct,” said the LDF petition. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had also decried his speech.

Shah invokes Sabarimala again

Addressing a rally in Thrisur on Tuesday, Shah asked voters not to show any leniency to people who trampled the age-old customs of Sabarimala hill temple and put thousands of believers behind bars for chanting hymns in praise of the presiding deity.

“Sabarimala, we all know what this government did. More than 10,000 people are still facing trumped up cases. We are with believers. We mentioned it in our manifesto that we will do everything to protect our believers,” he said.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 22:37 IST