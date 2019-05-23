Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: BJP ahead in 4 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, show leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party wave, which is sweeping the length and breadth of the country, seems to have had its impact on Telangana as well, at least going by the leads.

As per latest reports, the BJP has established leads in at least four Lok Sabha constituencies out of 17 in Telangana, springing a surprise on other political opponents.

Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

The party is leading in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad Lok Sabha seats. Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was trailing behind BJP candidate Dharmapuri Aravind by a margin of nearly 20,000 votes at the end of second round.

Similarly, KCR’s close confidant and sitting TRS MP from Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar was also trailing behind BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay by a margin of over 22,000 votes. Sanjay lost the assembly elections held in December 7.

It is a remarkable comeback for the BJP, which had won just one assembly seat – T Raja Singh of Goshamahal in Hyderabad – out of 118 seats it had contested in the assembly polls in the state and lost deposits in as many as 103 seats.

Click here for Election results 2019 Coverage

The Congress was leading in just two Lok Sabha seats – Nalgonda, where PCC chief Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy contested and Chevella where sitting MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy contested.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi too got an initial scare from BJP candidate Dr Bhagavanth Rao in the first round, but later managed to get back his lead in the subsequent rounds.

Click here for UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE

For the TRS, which was expecting to win 16 out of 17 MP seats and play a major role in national politics, it was definitely a setback. As per the latest reports, it could establish leads in 10 Lok Sabha seats and is still facing a tough contest in at least two or three seats.

Click here for LIVE West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results

The TRS had won 88 assembly seats in the 119-member assembly, accounting for nearly three-fourths majority and its tally went up to 102 with the defection of 11 Congress, two independents and one TDP MLA. Going by the positive atmosphere KCR could create in the last six months, the TRS should have walked away with 16 MP seats, but the Modi wave sweeping the country had done the magic in Telangana as well.

Click here for Assembly Election Results 2019

First Published: May 23, 2019 11:34 IST