Lok Sabha election 2019: Issues, key players and more on Himachal Pradesh

As Lok Sabha elections 2019 approach, parties in Himachal Pradesh are in full poll mode with hectic campaigns being carried out by party leaders. Several national leaders have also visited the state in the past month.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to replicate its 2014 performance when it swept all four Lok Sabah seats in the state while the Congress is trying its best to make sure it is not 4-0 this time.

While the BJP is grappling with allegations of lack of industrial and infrastructure development, the faction-ridden Congress is trying to put up a united front.

Here is all you need to know about the hill state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections:

Ruling party: Bharatiya Janata Party

Number of Lok Sabha seats in state: 4

Party wise break-up of Lok Sabha seats: BJP all 4

Number of voters in the state: 51, 54, 854 (as on Jan 21, 2019)

Voter turnout in 2014: 74.6 %

Number of assembly seats: 68

Party wise break-up of assembly seats:

BJP: 44, Congress -21, CPI (M) – 1, Independents 2

Key leaders: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (BJP), Union Health Minister Jagat Parkash Nadda, (BJP), former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Shanta Kumar (BJP), three -time Lok Sabha member and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur (BJP), former chief minister Virbhadra Singh(Congress), Congress legislator party Leader Mukesh Agnihotri(Congress), state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, former PCC chief and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, all India Congress committee secretary and in charge for party affairs Punjab Asha Kumari, Rakesh Singha (CPIM)

Key issues: Allegations of lack of industrial development, demand for increase in import duty on fruits, poor road infrastructure and no railway expansion, declining trend in tourism industry.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:40 IST