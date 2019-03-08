Lok Sabha election live updates|PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for the state.

According to an official release on Thursday, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Koraput district on Friday and address a public meeting at Jeypore, party sources said Thursday.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi will interact with women at Sibasai Kalyan Mandap on the occasion of International Womens Day, Jeypore Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

09:14 am IST PM Modi to inaugurate commercial run through video conferencing from Kanpur The PM will inaugurate the commercial run through video conferencing from Kanpur where he would be unveiling other development projects for the state. It is expected that Union home minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya would be present at Chaudhary Charan Airport Metro station in Lucknow along with MLAs.





09:01 am IST PM Modi to flag off Lucknow Metro’s commercial run on the 23-km North-South corridor Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Lucknow Metro’s commercial run on the 23-km North-South corridor on Friday.





