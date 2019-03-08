Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha election live updates|PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies today

Lok Sabha election live updates: PM Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 08, 2019 09:14 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Koraput district on Friday and address a public meeting at Jeypore, party sources said Thursday.

Follow live updates here:

09:14 am IST

PM Modi to inaugurate commercial run through video conferencing from Kanpur

The PM will inaugurate the commercial run through video conferencing from Kanpur where he would be unveiling other development projects for the state. It is expected that Union home minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya would be present at Chaudhary Charan Airport Metro station in Lucknow along with MLAs.

09:01 am IST

PM Modi to flag off Lucknow Metro’s commercial run on the 23-km North-South corridor

08:43 am IST

Rahul Gandhi will interact with women at Sibasai Kalyan Mandap on the occasion of International Women’s Day

8:36 am IST

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Koraput district

8:23 am IST

PM Modi to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

08:11 am IST

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies today

