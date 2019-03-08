PM Modi to flag off Lucknow Metro, address rally in Kanpur on Friday

History will be made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Lucknow Metro’s commercial run on the 23-km North-South corridor on Friday.

The PM will inaugurate the commercial run through video conferencing from Kanpur where he would be unveiling other development projects for the state. It is expected that Union home minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya would be present at Chaudhary Charan Airport Metro station in Lucknow along with MLAs.

LMRC MD Kumar Keshav said, “Lucknow Metro would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Kanpur in the presence of Union home minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Chaudhary Charan Airport Metro station.”

Metro services would remain suspended on Friday due to the inauguration ceremony. Full-fledged service will begin from Saturday. Lucknow Metro had got clearance from Commissioner Railway Safety on February 22. During his visit to his parliamentary constituency, the Prime Minister will seek blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, lay foundation of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, which aims at ensuring view of the temple directly from the ghats, and honour beneficiaries of national rural livelihood mission.

Thereafter, the PM will formally lay the foundation stone of the ₹650-crore corridor project.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath late on Tuesday evening said Mahatma Gandhi wanted an expansion of Kashi Vishwanath Temple but previous governments didn’t pay attention to it. “100 years on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to fulfil Gandhi ji’s dream,” he said.

Later, PM Modi will reach Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre where he would honour seven beneficiaries of UP rural livelihood mission.

PM to visit Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad today to unveil multiple projects

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 08:23 IST