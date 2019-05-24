Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP’s Subhash Chandra Baheria wins with highest vote margin in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhilwara parliamentary constituency, Subhash Chandra Baheria won with the highest vote margin in Rajasthan. Baheria defeated Congress’s Ram Pal Sharma by 612,000 votes.

During 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Baheria had defeated his rival Ashok Chandna of Congress by 246,264 votes in Bhilwara parliamentary constituency. The highest margin however in the last LS election was witnessed in Jaipur constituency where BJP candidate Ramcharan Bohra won by 539,345 votes.

BJP candidate Chandra Prakash Joshi from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat has won with second highest margin of 576,247 votes. He had defeated Gopal Singh Shekhawat of Congress. Diya Kumari, the member of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, who was BJP MLA from Sawai Madhopur had contested on BJP ticket from Rajsamand parliamentary constituency and won by 551,916 votes. She defeated Devkinandan (Kaka) of Congress.

The lowest victory margin was of BJP candidate from Dausa, Jaskaur Meena, who defeated Congress’s Savita Meena by 78,444 votes. Manoj Rajoriya, the sitting MP and BJP candidate from Karauli-dholpur parliamentary constituency defeated Sanjay Kumar of Congress by 97,682 votes. The third lowest victory margin was of Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, the sitting MP and BJP candidate from Tonk-sawai Madhopur LS seat. He defeated Congress candidate Namo Narayan Meena by 111,291 votes.

First Published: May 24, 2019 11:09 IST