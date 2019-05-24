Lok Sabha election results 2019: DMK shines in south as MK Stalin rises

With a stunning electoral performance, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin dispelled questions about his leadership and stalled the Modi wave in the Dravidian heartland. Both the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thol Thirumavalavan secured two seats each.

The prominent leaders who won are the Congress’s Karti P Chidambaram, who won the Sivaganga seat and DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who won the Thoothukkudi seat.

The DMK-led alliance, which included the Congress, has won 37 out of 38 seats which went to polls. Moreover, the Dravidian major had shouldered the burden of ensuring the Congress, Left and other allies romped home. In neighbouring Puducherry, the Congress trounced its rival, All India NR Congress, a splinter group of the Congress.

Also read : Lok Sabha results 2019: ‘Will take everyone along, even opponents’: PM Modi after big win

Both the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thol Thirumavalavan secured two seats each.

Key issues: Drought, farm crisis, Sterlite closure, hydrocarbon extraction, GST and demonetisation, Pollachi sexual assault case and unemployment.

Also read : Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:Decoding the role BJP chief Amit Shah played in PM Modi’s epic victory

First Published: May 24, 2019 00:59 IST