Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 1.52 crore voters to use VVPAT for voting today

At least 1.52 crore voters of eight parliamentary constituencies in 10 districts of west Uttar Pradesh will exercise their right to vote on VVPAT machines in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

Chief electoral officer L Venkateshwarlu said, “The entire polling process in all the eight parliamentary constituencies will be carried out through voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines. For this, 22,741 VVPAT machines will be used.”

“All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of polling. In all, about 1,52,68,056 voters will exercise their right to vote. Out of this, 83,27,469 are males and 69,39,761 are females. There are 826 voters are of third gender,” he added.

The maximum number of 27,26,132 voters are in Ghaziabad constituency while Baghpat has the lowest number of 16,05,254 voters.

The eight parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In all, 96 candidates, including 10 women, are in the fray.

To make the polling process smooth, the Election Commission has set up 6,575 polling centres and 16,635 polling booths spread across eight Lok Sabha constituencies. Out of this, the Election Commission has earmarked 3,176 polling booths as sensitive.

“To ensure free and fair polling, the EC has installed 1,581 digital cameras in as many polling booths and 816 cameras for video recording in as many polling booths,” said Venkateshwarlu.

“Live webcast of the polling process will be done from 1,741 polling booths,” he added.

A total of 243 MCC (model code of conduct) implementation teams, 434 statistical surveillance teams and 434 flying squads have been formed to ensure fail polling.

The Election Commission has also deployed 75,368 polling staff, 3,263 light vehicles and 3,611 heavy vehicles.

Poll timing: 7 am to 6pm

Total voters: 1,52,68,056

Male: 83,27,469

Female: 69,39,761

Young voters (18- 19 years): 2,73,032

Voters above 80 years: 2,71,565

Number of candidates:

Saharanpur: 11

Kairana: 13

Muzaffarnagar: 10

Meerut: 11

Bijnor: 13

Baghpat: 13

Ghaziabad: 12

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 13

Polling centres: 6,575

Polling booths: 16,635

Critical polling booths: 3,176

Sector magistrates: 1,220

Zonal magistrates: 254

Static magistrates: 88

General observers: 8

Observers (police): 4

Observers (expenditure): 8

Assistant observers (expenditure): 40

Micro-observers: 1,751

Polling staff: 75,368

VVPAT machines: 22,741

Ballot units: 27,530

Control units: 2,149

Seizures made till date in UP:

6,064.82 kg of explosives

10,718 cartridges

4,132 bombs

8,10,477 firearms deposited

851 licenses of firearms cancelled

14,03,603 litres of liquor worth Rs 38.92 crore

Rs 33.35 crore cash

Drugs worth Rs 17.78 crore

Gold and silver articles worth Rs 68.65 crore

Non-bailable warrant issued against 23,809 people

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 08:18 IST