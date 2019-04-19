Lok Sabha elections 2019: 63% turnout in Maharashtra phase 2; polling done in 17 of 48 seats

Around 63% voters on Thursday stepped out to cast their votes for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which will decide the future of 179 candidates. With the conclusion of the second phase, voters from 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra have exercised their right to franchise so far.

Prominent candidates in the fray were former chief ministers from Congress Ashok Chavan (Nanded) and Sushilkumar Shinde (Solapur), senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul (Amravati), Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pritam Munde (Beed) and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar (Solapur).

The polling at 20,716 polling booths was conducted peacefully, with no violence, except for a minor incident of stone pelting in Parbhani district.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 04:37 IST