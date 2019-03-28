Lok Sabha elections 2019: 932 valid nominations received for 39 LS seats in Tamil Nadu says EC

A day after completing the scrutiny of papers, the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabarata Sahoo on Thursday said that about 932 valid nominations have been accepted for the Lok Sabha polls due on April 18. Last date of withdrawal is on Friday.

“After scrutiny, we have rejected 655 nominations. As of now, 932 valid candidates are in the field to fight the Lok Sabha polls,” said Sahoo. The poll body had received about 1587 nominations in total.

The CEO also informed about 518 people have filed their nomination papers for by-polls at 18 vacant assembly seats. Sahoo said, “213 nominations have been rejected for the by-polls and 305 nominations have been accepted by the election commission.”

While Karur LS constituency saw a high of 43 nominations, Nilgiris LS seat is witnessing the least number of nominations with 10 contestants. The CEO also said that 44 cases have been registered against the political parties in connection with violation of the model code of conduct.

“Ten Cases have been registered against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK). Nine cases have been filed against ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), two against BJP, three cases against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), three cases against Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) of actor Kamal Haasan and 17 cases against Independents. The cases were registered under IPC section 171, Representation of People Act, Motor Vehicle Act,” the CEO informed.

He further said unaccounted Cash (Rs 50.70 crore), Gold (223.50 Kg), and Silver (69 Kg) to the tune of Rs 121 crore have been seized by the Election Commission in Tamil Nadu.

The state Election Commission also pointed out that Tamil Nadu till now has recorded the country’s highest seizure of unaccounted cash and other items. The poll body has seized about Rs 613 crore of unaccounted cash and items across the nation till now since the model code of conduct was announced.

Tamil Nadu sends 39 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Chennai Central, Thoothukkudi, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Theni and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seats have emerged as the key seats. DMK’s Dhanayanidhi Maran, DMK president MK Stalin’s half-sister Kanimozhi, BJP state chief Tamilisai, former Telecom Minister A Raja, Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, BJP’s H Raja, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son O P Raveendranath Kumar and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan are contesting from theses seats.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:08 IST