Lok Sabha elections 2019: With 185 candidates in fray, EC for ballot paper in Telangana’s Nizamabad
With 185 candidates contesting for Nizamabad seat, the EC authorities are left with no option but to conduct the elections through ballot papers.lok sabha elections Updated: Mar 29, 2019 11:30 IST
The Election Commission will be going back to ballot papers in Telangana’s Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat as the EVM can accommodate only 16 names and constituency has 185 candidates in fray, among them Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.
First Published: Mar 28, 2019 22:02 IST