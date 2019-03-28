Lok Sabha elections 2019: With 185 candidates in fray, EC for ballot paper in Telangana’s Nizamabad

The Election Commission will be going back to ballot papers in Telangana’s Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat as the EVM can accommodate only 16 names and constituency has 185 candidates in fray, among them Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 22:02 IST