Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bardoli Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat votes on April 23

Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency is situated in Gujarat. It came into existence only in 2008 following the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Constituencies Order that year. It is the constituency number 23 in Gujarat and reserved for the members of scheduled tribes.

The Congress won Bardoli Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but the party lost to the BJP in 2014 when the ruling party won from all 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat. Prabhu Vasava is the sitting MP from Bardoli. Vasava had defeated then sitting MP Tushar Chaudhari in 2014 polls.

Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency is part of the administrative district of Surat in Gujarat. Bardoli is the primary satellite town of Surat Metropolitan Region. The administrative headquarters of Surat is located in Bardoli.

This Lok Sabha seat has a distinct place in Indian history for its association with a Gandhian movement in 1928 against increase of tax by the British colonial rulers. Vallabhbhai Patel provided guidance to the protesters at Bardoli. It was during this movement that the women of Bardoli gave Patel the title of Sardar meaning chief in Gujarati.

There are seven assembly segments in the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. These are Mangrol (ST), Mandvi (ST), Kamrej, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (ST), Vyara (ST) and Nizar (ST).

Polling will take place at Bardoli Lok Sabha seat along with rest of the constituencies in Gujarat on April 23 in the third phase of the seven-phased parliamentary polls beginning April 11. The last phase of polling will be held on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Key facts about Bardoli Lok Sabha seat:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bardoli

Sitting MP, Party: Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 1,23,884

Runner up name, party: Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Chaudhari, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,209,609

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 78%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1905

Number of women voters: 5,68,834

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 16:14 IST