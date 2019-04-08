Lok Sabha elections 2019: Battle of narratives may force a photo finish in Maharashtra

In the drought-hit Parner taluka of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra, 239 kilometres from the state capital of Mumbai, a cattle fodder camp in Baburdi village offers visitors momentary respite from the sweltering heat.

Under the green tarpaulin sheds, Arun Kothewal is one of hundreds of farmers who will stay here with their cattle this summer.

Back home, in the adjoining village of Khadki, Kothewal left behind 300 orange trees, that wilted due to a lack of irrigation water. Mortgaging his wife’s gold ornaments, Kothewal hopes to keep the remaining 400 trees alive by feeding them water from the tanker.

