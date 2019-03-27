Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Candidature of Shweta Sharma, AAP’s Gautam Budh Nagar face, rejected

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a major setback in the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency after its candidate Shweta Sharma’s nomination was rejected during the scrutiny procedure. Sharma failed to provide the required number of proposers in the nomination form.

In all, 21 nominations were filed, out of which 13 were accepted while eight were rejected during scrutiny. Apart from Shweta, the rejected candidates included four independents and three candidates of non-recognised parties. The 13 accepted nominations included the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Dr Mahesh Sharma, Congress’s Dr Arvind Singh Chauhan and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance candidate Satveer Nagar.

According to administration officials, the AAP candidate had filled part 1 of the nomination form which is for national and state registered parties. The list of national and registered state parties is provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The AAP is neither a national party nor it is recognised as a state party in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP fell in the non-recongnised registered party category in UP, and Shweta Sharma was supposed to fill part 2 of the nomination form.

Officials said a national and recognised state party needs to mention one proposer. Shweta fell in the third category which required her to mention names of 10 proposers, however, she marked ‘X’ instead of mentioning 10 proposers in the column.

During the scrutiny, officials came to know that Shweta has not provided them with the required names of proposers, which led to her cancellation of candidature for the upcoming elections.

“The AAP’S nomination has been rejected as it failed to provide the required number of proposers for the non-recognised state party. Everything has been done as per the guidelines of the ECI,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

AAP supporters, along with Shweta, got into an argument with the officials after her candidature was cancelled but it was of no use as everything was done as per the ECI guidelines, a senior administration official said.

The district media advisor of AAP claimed that the right procedure was not followed by officials, which led to the cancellation of the party’s candidate in the polls. “We will explore all the possible legal options against the decision of rejecting Shweta’s nomination,” Sanjeev Nigam, district media advisor of AAP, said.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations by March 28. The final list of candidates will be out on the same day.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 16:27 IST