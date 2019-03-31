Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cast vote your vote and get 20% discount at this Mumbai restaurant

A restaurant in Mumbai has announced a special discount for anyone who orders food after casting his vote on April 29.

Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

Tatu’s Nook Chinese and Thai restaurant in Goregaon West will offer a 20% discount to the voters on the election day.

“I have been doing this for many Lok Sabha elections now. During the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, our initiative received a good response from the public,” owner of the shop Sanjay Newaskar told ANI,

“I am glad that I am able to contribute to a good cause in this way,” he said.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 09:16 IST