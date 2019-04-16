Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Complaint against Union minister Shekhawat for allegedly threatening officials

With two weeks left for Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat allegedly threatened officials from a public platform.

In a video which circulated on social media, Shekhawat is seen threatening officials with consequences when the BJP returns to government in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Pokhran in Jaisalmer on Sunday, Shekhawat, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Jodhpur, said, “I want to warn the administration from this dais; this is not the last election and government will change in next five years. ‘Mere paas ek-ek ki janam patri hai, ulta nahi latka doon toh mera naam Gajendra Singh nahi,’ (I have records of everyone, will hang (them) upside down or else my name won’t be Ganjendra Singh).”

Shekhawat said his statement was directed against Pokaran SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) Anil Jain. He said there were complaints against Jain during last year’s assembly elections.

“His administrative failure had led to clashes in a town in Jaisalmer during the assembly elections. The collector had also said that Jain should be removed. But he’s still there. He’s working illegally,” Shekhawat said.

Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said, “The issue has come to our notice and the district collector is looking into it.”

Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur, student union president Sunil Choudhary filed a complaint with the district collector on Monday, seeking action against Shekhawat.

“It is clearly seen that the candidate is publicly threatening, which is a violation of election code of conduct. Video of the candidate should be probed and necessary and legal action should be taken,” said Choudhary.

In another video which is being circulated on the social media, Congress legislator from Todabhim, PR Meena, is seen speaking on upper castes and announcing monetary contribution to a trust.

Addressing a gathering at Mohanpura village on the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Congress MLA said, “Believe that we all are his followers. There is no caste in IT…SC/ST and all people are standing here because of Bhim. There would have been no reservation, if Bhim Rao Ambedkar had not been there. These white clothes are because of him and the rights we are demanding too are because of him or else these swarn (upper caste) people would not have allowed (us) entering (the place).”

Meena said, “Thakur sahab had been Rajvanshi…you will become Thakur of today’s yug (generation) but for that you need to understand and realise your power. I am here because of you, and won with second largest vote margin in Rajasthan. I today announce an Ambedkar trust, there will be committee and people can donate as their wish… From my side Rs 1.11 lakh contribution and Rs 31,000 from my dear friend.”

When contacted, Meena refused to comment.

State election department officials said they are not aware of Meena’s video but assured that they will look into it.

