Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress’ Pune campaign begins without candidate

The Pune unit of Congress launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, without announcing its candidate. The campaign was, however, launched in the presence of ticket aspirants. The last date for filing nominations is April 4, while the polls are scheduled on April 23.

The Congress launched its campaign from the Kasba Peth Ganesh temple, where leaders from its allies — NCP and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) — were also present.

Party loyalists Arvind Shinde and Mohan Joshi are among the front-runners for the Congress ticket in Pune.

Also, the induction of Sambhaji Brigade member Pravin Gaikwad into the party has triggered speculations that Congress may consider his name for the Pune seat.

“Congress has multiple candidates capable of winning the polls. The delay can be because the party wants to take more time to choose a capable candidate,” said Shinde.

Earlier this week, Shinde had started preparations for the polls by meeting social workers and traders.

Shinde, however, clarified that he will work for whichever candidate the party chooses to field from Pune.

The Congress candidate will lock horns with BJP’s Girish Bapat. Joshi, a former MLC said, “The party is strong and capable of clinching victory even if a candidate has not been announced yet.” “In 1999 too, Congress had announced its candidate at the last moment and yet we won the polls,” said Shinde.

