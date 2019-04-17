Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress will be punished for injustice, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Jaipur Rural constituency, Rajyavardhan Rathore said on Tuesday said in the election people would punish the Congress for its injustice.

“I have seen posters saying ‘Ab hoga nyay’ (Now there will be justice). What was happening till now?” he asked and the crowd shouted ‘anyay’ (injustice).

“They will be punished for injustice. Now it’s time for punishment. This time we will not go to the court for past injustice. We will go to the booth and the people will deliver justice,” said Rathore.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Vaishali area, Rathore said, “We read in text books about the valour of Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh. Now our generation has a chance to show our courage. Future generations will read in text books how in the 2019 election all castes and communities came together in India to drive out the corrupt and anti-nationals.”

“On one hand, you have an ideology that talks of breaking the country and on the other you have the BJP ideology that talks of uniting the country,” he said.

He said the election was a battle between 50 years of work done by the Congress and five years of work done by the BJP. “60 years can’t match the work we have done in five years,” he said.

Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Rajasthan’s Jaipur Rural seat, the fight is between two Olympians

Rathore’s nomination was a show of strength with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, MP Kirorilal Meena, BJP MLA Satish Poonia, and former MLA Rao Rajendra Singh and former MLA and Gurjar leader Prahlad Gunjal.

Before filing his nomination, Rathore paid obeisance at the Moti Doongri Ganesh temple. After that he met lawyers in the sessions court and then reached the collectorate to file his nomination.

He said he had got a chance to serve the people of Jaipur Rural constituency and had received their love and blessings. “Now once again I am seeking their blessings to give me another chance to serve them,” he said.

Rathore appealed to voters to keep India in mind while voting. “This election is not an election only for the next five years. This election will decide how the next four generations will live in India.”

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan

Baba Ramdev, who also launched his clothes store in Vasihali, said he had come for nomination filing of a candidate for the first time.

“Rathore is like my younger brother. He is the leader of all castes. He has a mind like a Brahhmin, courage like a Kshatriya, management like a Vaishya and sense of service like a Shudra.” All four varnashrams are present in him. Someone who is working in the service of the motherland, It is my duty to give him my blessings,” said Ramdev.

Ramdev said Rathore has support among all castes. Suryavanshi, Chandravanshi, Yadivanshi all support him. But people should rise beyond caste and ensure Rathore’s win.”

Rathore said he wanted to learn from Ramdev how to defeat your opponent with a smile. “I have been an army officer and as soon as I see an opponent, I am ready to fight him. Baba smiles and fells his opponents. I want to learn this art too, how to your fell your enemy with a mere smile.”

For complete coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, click here

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 15:22 IST