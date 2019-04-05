Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Darbhanga constituency in Bihar

Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency, one of Bihar’s 40 seats, is represented in the Lower House of Parliament by cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, who won on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Azad has been elected thrice on the BJP ticket from this constituency -- in 1999, 2009 and 2014.

Son of former Bihar chief minister Bhagwad Jha Azad, Kirti Azad defeated RJD’s four-time MP Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi in 2014 by nearly 34,000 votes, while JD-U’s Sanjay Kumar Jha was a distant third with 1.04-lakh votes.

But, the 60-year-old was suspended from the BJP in 2015 for anti-party activities and recently joined the Congress.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23

Here is all you need to know about Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Darbhanga

State: Bihar

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, Party: Kirti Azad, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 35,043

Runner up name, party: Md Ali Asraf Fatmi, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 828,342

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 55.39%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,405

Number of women voters: 421,295

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:39 IST