Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC to launch awareness drive in Rajasthan, demonstrate EVM-VVPAT machines

In a bid to make voters more aware of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines, the election department will launch an intensive voter awareness programme across Rajasthan from March 5. The department, on a daily basis, will demonstrate EVM-VVPAT machines and conduct a mock poll drill in the campaign.

Rajasthan’s additional chief electoral officer, Jogaram, on Wednesday, said that it is necessary to increase awareness related to EVM-VVPAT machines among voters. He added that the awareness programme will be for employees and officers associated with medical field on March 5, for those on the technical field on March 6, businessmen on March 7, women on March 8, farmers on March 9, teachers on March 11, youth on March 12, government employees on March 13, senior citizens and pensioners on March 14, disabled people on March 15, labourers on March 16 and advocates on March 18.

Jogaram said all district election officers have been directed to invite the people as per days fixed to the awareness centres and apprise them about all the voting related activities. He said the people concerned will be informed one-day prior to the programme.

Additional chief electoral officer said this programme will be continued in the forthcoming days too.

It is to be mentioned that recently, senior deputy election commissioner Umesh Sinha had emphasised to focus more on target for the utility of the demonstration and awareness centres of EVM-VVPAT and fix a day-wise demonstration for various sections of the society.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:24 IST