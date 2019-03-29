Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Harish Rawat gets EC notice for not taking permission for election rally

Harish Rawat, Congress candidate from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday got a notice from the election commission for not taking permission for a public rally in Jeolikot area on Wednesday.

Assistant Returning officer of Nainital Vinod Kumar, who is also sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Nainital, has issued the notice to Harish Rawat on the basis of a complaint lodged by BJP leader Pushkar Jyoti.

Earlier in the day, Kumar had first issued notice to Rawat’s election agent Pushkar Jain but few hours later issued another notice, issuing notice directly to Rawat.

“Rawat has to reply to the notice within two days and provide an explanation for this violation of the model code of conduct. The reply has to come by 3 pm on March 30. Otherwise, we can take action in this matter,” Kumar said.

On Wednesday, Rawat addressed elections rallies at five places in Nainital district, including Bhowali, Haldwani, Nainital city, Jeolikot and Haldwani.

According to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, Form 10 is filled for appointment of election agents for candidates. Declaration of polling agent is signed before presiding officer during elections.

Jain said the Congress had applied for permission at 10.30 am for five public rallies in Nainital district before Pankaj Upadhyay, nodal officer single window system at Rudrapur US Nagar “where they informed us through a written reply around 3 pm that we should seek permission for the rallies from nodal officer single window system Nainital”.

“We applied for the permission but if the authorities concerned don’t inform us where we have to apply for permission on time, what we can do. We can’t campaign like this if we are not apprised about where we have to seek permission.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:41 IST