Lok Sabha elections 2019: Khattar attacks Hooda on implementation of Swaminathan panel recommendations

Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hit out at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kaimri village of Hisar, chief minister Khattar said, “Hooda is saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to implement the Swaminathan commission recommendations. I want to ask Hooda why did he fail to do so himself when he was the chairman of the working group of chief ministers on agriculture production in 2009.”

Khattar further claimed that it was under the BJP rule that India became a powerful country.

“Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted the Pokhran nuclear test and recently India has become the fourth most powerful country in the world after testing an anti-satellite missile under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” Khattar said.

He said Modi gave a free hand to the Indian armed forces and so they took revenge for the Pulwama attack. “Such airstrikes, surgical strikes never happened during the Congress government,” the Haryana CM said.

He further claimed that his government was able to finish the criminal gangs in the state.

On farmers, Khattar said, former Nalwa MLA Ranbir Gangwa, who recently joined the BJP, has raised some issues in his region.

“Some mustard farmers are unable to sell their produce to government procurement agencies despite getting themselves registered on time. But I assure you, that the government will rectify the problem soon,” he said.

The chief minister also said the BJP government in the state has formed a pond authority in Haryana to take care of these water bodies.

“There are more than 14,000 small and big ponds in the state. The authority will soon start taking care of these ponds so that farmers do not face water shortage,” said the Haryana CM.

Haryana BJP chief Shubhash Barala, finance minister Capt Abhimanyu, Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta and former Nalwa MLA Ranbir Gangwa also addressed the rally.

