Lok Sabha elections 2019 Live Updates| ‘We are now chowkidar in space too’: PM Modi at Odisha rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the BJP’s electoral campaign in Odisha on Friday with a public rally in Jeypore town of Koraput district.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three gatherings in Haryana on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

11:39 am IST When India takes action against terrorists, some here ask for proof: PM “It has been one month, Pakistan is still counting the dead bodies and our rivals are seeking proof for Balakot strike,” said PM Modi adding, “When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them then some here ask for proof.”





11:35 am IST Shouldn’t we teach a lesson to those who insult out army, scientists: PM Modi Shouldn’t we teach a lesson to those who insult out army, out scientists: PM Modi





11:30 am IST India is capable of watching over space too: PM Modi India is capable of watching over space too: PM Modi Those people who think this achievement is small, India is watching over the words and actions of those peole too: PM Modi taunts opposition.





11:29 am IST People deserve the credit for my govt’s success in five years: PM Modi I could do whatever I could for Odisha because of your support....If there is someone who deserves the credit for my government’s five years success, it’s the people: PM Modi





11:23 am IST Country exists because of people like you: PM Modi Because of people like you the country exists today, and because of hardworking people like you is the identity of the country: PM Mpdo



