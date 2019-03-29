Lok Sabha elections 2019 Live Updates| ‘We are now chowkidar in space too’: PM Modi at Odisha rally
2019 Lok Sabha Elections Campaign LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Odisha’s Jeypore town of Koraput district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the BJP’s electoral campaign in Odisha on Friday with a public rally in Jeypore town of Koraput district.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three gatherings in Haryana on Friday.
Here are the live updates:
When India takes action against terrorists, some here ask for proof: PM
“It has been one month, Pakistan is still counting the dead bodies and our rivals are seeking proof for Balakot strike,” said PM Modi adding, “When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them then some here ask for proof.”
Those people who think this achievement is small, India is watching over the words and actions of those peole too: PM Modi taunts opposition.
I could do whatever I could for Odisha because of your support....If there is someone who deserves the credit for my government’s five years success, it’s the people: PM Modi
Because of people like you the country exists today, and because of hardworking people like you is the identity of the country: PM Mpdo
This chowkidar has come among you to seek your blessings : PM Modi at Koraput