Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mumbai’s closest fight sees Sawant quell Deora challenge

In a fierce fight in the Mumbai South constituency between Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, and Congress’ Milind Deora, Sena managed to retain this seat, winning by a margin of 1,00,067 votes, the lowest among the six constituencies of Mumbai.

This time, Sawant bagged 4,21,937 votes (52.64%) and Deora received 3,21,870 (40.15%).

“I have won this election due to the faith people show in Balasaheb Thackeray, our party Shiv Sena, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I feel blessed because of the blessings of Uddhav Thackeray, and cooperation and help from Aaditya Thackeray, and CM Devendra Fadnavis,” said Sawant after the results. During the last election, Sawant had won the seat from two-time MP Milind Deora, by a margin of 1,28,564 votes.

Dr Anil Kumar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA) candidate, bagged 30,348 votes while 15,115 votes were recorded in the NOTA category.

“Mumbai Congress accepts the verdict of the people of Mumbai. The Congress Party fielded experienced and popular candidates in five constituencies, each of whom gave a strong and commendable fight to the BJP and Shiv Sena,” said Deora.

What worked in Sawant’s favour was his lead in two areas dominated by Marathi-speaking voters — Worli and Shivadi — considered Sena bastions in Mumbai South. He bagged a lead of 49,852 votes in Shivadi and 36,154 in Worli. He earned a lead of 58,569 votes in the Malabar Hill constituency, known to vote for BJP. He also secured a lead of 18,127 votes in Colaba.

In Mumbadevi and Byculla, Deora led by 34,869 votes, and 28,675 votes, respectively.

First Published: May 24, 2019 02:55 IST