Lok Sabha elections 2019: New venue for PM Narendra Modi’s Bengal rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Siliguri on April 3 at a railway ground even as the BJP alleged the West Bengal government denied permission for the venue it had earlier sought.lok sabha elections Updated: Mar 31, 2019 00:08 IST
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Siliguri on April 3 at a railway ground even as the BJP alleged the West Bengal government denied permission for the venue it had earlier sought.
“Our first choice was a state government ground. We gave an application one week back but permission was not given,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.
First Published: Mar 30, 2019 23:49 IST