PM in Gujarat LIVE updates: Sardar Patel’s efforts will never be forgotten, says PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj, Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will then go to Vastral to launch PM-SYM, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.

Here are the live updates:

11 am IST ‘Sardar Patel’s efforts towards cooperative sector won’t be forgotten’ Today at Annapurna Dham, we remember the great Sardar Patel. His efforts towards the cooperative sector will never be forgotten: PM





10:50 am IST PM Modi pays homage to Maa Annapurna Today we pay homage to Maa Annapurna. Annapurna Dham should give our society the strength to ensure there is gender equality and prosperity for everyone: PM





10:45 am IST India has rich history of societies rising to the occasion: PM India has a rich history of societies rising to the occasion and taking the lead when it comes to solving the challenges every era has faced. Communities have come together to improve irrigation and education. Several people have benefitted through these community efforts: PM



