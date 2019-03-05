PM in Gujarat LIVE updates: Sardar Patel’s efforts will never be forgotten, says PM Modi in Gujarat
Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live updates: The prime minister started start his two-day visit from Jamnagar in Saurashtra region on Monday. He is scheduled to visit Adalaj, Gandhinagar and Vastral on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit the Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj, Gandhinagar where he will lay the foundation stones of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidhyarthi Bhavan.
The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will then go to Vastral to launch PM-SYM, a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000.
Here are the live updates:
‘Sardar Patel’s efforts towards cooperative sector won’t be forgotten’
Today at Annapurna Dham, we remember the great Sardar Patel. His efforts towards the cooperative sector will never be forgotten: PM
PM Modi pays homage to Maa Annapurna
Today we pay homage to Maa Annapurna. Annapurna Dham should give our society the strength to ensure there is gender equality and prosperity for everyone: PM
India has rich history of societies rising to the occasion: PM
India has a rich history of societies rising to the occasion and taking the lead when it comes to solving the challenges every era has faced. Communities have come together to improve irrigation and education. Several people have benefitted through these community efforts: PM
PM to oversee online transfer of benefits to beneficiaries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will oversee the online transfer of benefits to some beneficiaries and then distribute PM-SYM Pension Cards.
The scheme, announced in the Union Budget in February this year, will see each PM-SYM subscriber get a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.