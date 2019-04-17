Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Pramod Krishnam of Congress to fight from Lucknow against Rajnath

The Congress on Tuesday announced Acharya Pramod Krishnam as its candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat from where Union home minister Rajnath Singh is seeking reelection.

“Krishnam will file his nomination papers here on Thursday,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Zeeshan Haider. Thursday is the last day of filing nomination papers for the Lucknow seat that goes to poll in the fifth phase on May 6.

The Congress made the announcement to field Krishnam within hours after Poonam Sinha, wife of film actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, joined the Samajwadi Party here. Krishnam is the founder of Shri Kalki Foundation and Pitadhishwar of Kalkidham situated at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Krishnam had lost 2014 Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Sambhal.

