Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka, Shatrughan, Manmohan Singh in Congress star campaigners list

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha are among the 40 high profile leaders who will campaign for the victory of its Lok Sabha candidates in the state, according to a list issued by the Congress on Tuesday.

Some of the high profile leaders include Congress president Rahul Gandhi his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi,former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the chief ministers of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh and six-time MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari .

Patidar youth leader from neighbouring Gujarat Hardik Patel, cricketer turned politician Navjyot Singh Sidhu and actor turned politician Raj Babbar are also in the list along with senior Congress leaders Avinash Pande, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Vivek Bansal, Dhiraj Gujjar, Naranbhai Rathwa, Mohan Prakash, Kumari Selja, Bhupendra and Deependra Hooda.

The star campaigners from the state are: chief minister Ashok Gehlot ,state party president Sachin Pilot, state leaders Jitendra Singh, Rameshwar Dudi; Minister Raghu Sharma, Master Bhanwal Lal, Harish Choudhary, Ramesh Meena and BD Kalla; Kuldeep Vishnoi, Ashq Ali Tak, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Girija Vyas and Mahendrajeet Malviya.

“Our district organisations and candidates have been requesting us to send star campaigners in their respective constituencies. The maximum demand we have received so far is for Priyanka Gandhi, followed by Rahul, Gehlot and Pilot,” said a senior leader on condition of anonymity. He hinted at the possibility of a roadshow by Priyanka Gandhi in Jaipur.

“The campaigning, will peak after April 15 when most leaders will be free from the third phase of Lok Sabha election,” said the leader. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held in two phases (fourth and fifth) on April 29 and May 6.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 09:07 IST