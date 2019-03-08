Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Odisha today, his third in two months

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Koraput district on Friday and address a public meeting at Jeypore, party sources said Thursday.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi will interact with women at Sibasai Kalyan Mandap on the occasion of International Womens Day, Jeypore Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

Bahinipati said, Gandhi will be accompanied by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Party Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra would be present at the AICC chief’s function.

Meanwhile, police sources said preparations are in the final stages for Gandhi’s visit to Jeypore in Koraput district.

Friday’s tour will be the Congress president’s third visit to Odisha in a span of two months. Gandhi had addressed a public meeting at Tomando near Bhubaneswar on January 24. On February 6, he held marathon public meetings at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and Rourkela in Sundergarh district.

Odisha is likely to witness assembly and parlimentary elections together this year.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 08:20 IST