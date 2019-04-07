Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rao Inderjit named BJP face from Gurugram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for eight out of 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, retaining five of its sitting members of Parliament, including Rao Inderjit Singh for the Gurgaon constituency.

The candidates for Hisar and Rohtak seats, represented in the 16th Lok Sabha by Indian National Lok Dal(INLD) member of Parliament(MP) Dushyant Chautala and MP Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress respectively, are yet to be announced.

Party’s state unit chief Subhash Barala said the candidates for the remaining two seats would be declared soon.

The five sitting MPs given party tickets once again are Rattan Lal Kataria for Ambala (SC), Dharambir Singh for Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Rao Inderjit for Gurgaon, Krishanpal Gurjar for Faridabad and Ramesh Kaushik for Sonepat.

The ruling BJP has fielded three new faces—sitting MLA from Naraingarh, Nayab Saini, for Kurukshetra, former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sunita Duggal for Sirsa (SC) and Sanjay Bhatia, a party leader from Panipat, for Karnal.

Bhatia had to be brought in for the Karnal seat as the party’s sitting MP Ashwini Chopra had declined to contest this time citing health issues.

In Kurukshetra, since the BJP MP Rajkumar Saini turned rebel and is contesting against the party, the ticket has been giving to sitting MLA Nayab Saini.

In Sirsa, where BJP’s erstwhile ally Haryana Janhit Congress’ Sushil Indora had lost to INLD’s Charanjit Singh Rori in 2014, the saffron party is going alone this time and has fielded its candidate Duggal.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 02:09 IST