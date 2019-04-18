Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Seraikela assembly constituency is ground zero for Singhbhum candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidates are paying special attention on Seraikela assembly segment of the Singhbhum parliamentary constituency as it has maximum number of polling booths besides being densely populated.

BJP candidate Laxman Gilua and his counterpart Geeta Koda have frequently been visiting Seraikela as votes from 431 polling booths from the assembly segment, out of 1284 booths in Singhbhum, had ensured BJP’s victory in 2014. Gilua had defeated Geeta by 87,524 votes in the last general elections. Gilua and Geeta had got 1,14,873 and 25,377 votes from Seraikela respectively. Then, Geeta had contested on Jai Bharat Samanta Party (JBSP) ticket.

Assembly booths play crucial role in Singhbhum results as number of booths in each of other five assembly segments (Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Manoharpur, Manjhgaon, Jagannathpur) is around 250. Out of 12.47 lakh total voters in Singhbhum around 3.15 lakh comes from Seraikela.

Gilua opened his election office in Saraikela on Tuesday where he expects a repeat. Geeta had visited the constituency a couple of days back to meet Seraikela MLA from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren. She is hopeful that with the help of local MLA’s popularity and JMM’s support, Seraikela would ensure her victory in this election.

President of Seraikela-Kharsawan BJP committee, Uday Singhdeo, said that due to densely populated area and maximum number of polling booths, candidates get attracted towards Seraikela assembly segment. “The party would again get maximum number of voters and defeat Congress like the last election,” he added.

Sources said that in 2009, Madhu Koda was elected from the seat with huge number of votes from Seraikela. The assembly segment played crucial role in the victory of Laxman Gilua and Chitrasen Sinku (both from BJP) and Congress’ Bagun Sumbrui in previous elections.

Presently JMM is representing the constituency in state assembly whereas BJP supporters were elected in local bodies including Seraikela and Adityapur municipal corporations.

Geeta Koda said that she would get huge number of votes from Seraikela as Mahagathbandhan candidate and JMM would support her.

Convenor of Singhbhum BJP committee, Vinod Srivastava said, “Adityapur municipal corporation and urban areas of Seraikela assembly constituency will continue to ensure victory to BJP candidates. Geeta Koda would be defeated again with Seraikela as leading factor for the party.”

