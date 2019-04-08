Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sharad Pawar’s Hadapsar rally speech quizzes Modi on promises made

Referring to Narendra Modi’s remarks that he should be “hanged” if people did not get relief within 100 days after demonetisation, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on Sunday, asked the prime minister which venue should be selected for execution of the punishment.

Pawar was addressing an election rally in Hadapsar, in support of his party candidate, Dr Amol Kolhe, contestening the Lok Sabha elections from the Shirur constituency, under which Hadapsar comes.

In a speech that was rife with accusations and pointed criticism at the saffron parties, Pawar said, “BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj committed to construct the Ram mandir by 2018, otherwise he would take sanyas. MP Uma Bharti also assured that she would clean the Ganga by 2018, otherwise she would take jalsamadhi. Like wise, PM Modi assured citizens of relief within 100 days of demonetisation, otherwise he should hanged. Now which venue should be selected for this?

“PM Modi is known for assuring anything, speaking anything, addressing big speeches to win the elections, however, he is deliberately ignoring basic problems of the common people,” Pawar added.

Refuting allegations by Modi that the Pawar dynasty was at war, Pawar said, “I watched the Prime Minister’s speech at Wardha. A person who does not have family experience should not teach us about our families. We are a happy family. He does not need to care about it.”

Top leaders of the Congress and NCP came together at the programme in Hadapsar on Sunday.

Speaking about the Rafale controversy, Pawar said, “If confidential papers are stolen, then why has the government not lodged any police complaint regarding it?”

He also questioned, “If Reliance does not have any experience of producing aeroplanes, then why should the contract be given to them?”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:48 IST