‘Defeat Congress, poverty will vanish on its own’: PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday countered the Congress’s poll promise of implementing minimum income guarantee scheme if it is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections saying “eradicate poverty” slogan is proof of the grand-old-party’s failure.

“The Congress responsible for poverty in the country…Defeat the Congress, poverty will vanish on its own,” said PM Modi at a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur.

PM Modi said, “Indira Gandhi said we will eradicate poverty. The Congress is repeating it again. This is the fourth generation that is saying the same thing. It is the biggest proof of Congress’s lie, intent and failure.”

The prime minister was referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s promise to give Rs 6,000 to each of poorest 20 per cent families of the country if the party is voted to power in 2019 national election. The Congress’s poll promise is targeted to garner support of five crore families or 25 crore individuals in the Lok Sabha election.

PM Modi, in his election speech, targeted the Opposition over Balakot strike saying that they are trying to become “a hero in Pakistan” by raising questions over the Indian Air Force’s operation across the border on a terror camp.

“When we entered the homes of the terrorists and killed them, they raised questions. Is it right to question valour of our jawans? Is it right to abuse our Army Chief? Will people forgive those who give anti-national statements just to become a hero in Pakistan,” said PM Modi.

The IAF conducted a strike at Balakot targeting a training camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror outfit that owned responsibility for Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in February.

Earlier at another public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, PM Modi said his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres -- land, sky and space. The contest is between a “a decisive government and an indecisive past”, Modi said.

PM Modi said India has made up its mind on who to vote for in 2019. “On the one side there is a strong ‘chowkidar’, on the other there are the daagdars (tainted people),” he said.

PM Modi targeted previous regimes at the Centre saying that the governments in the past believed in slogans instead of “taking right decisions” to ensure safety and security of the nation

“I will give an account of my work, but at the same time seek an account from my opponents... a ‘chowkidar’ does no injustice,” he said.

Modi began his speech by paying tribute to Choudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister and father of RLD leader Ajit Singh who has aligned with the BSP and the SP in this election.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:05 IST