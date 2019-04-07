Lok Sabha elections 2019- Tie-up with Congress can’t be only in Delhi: AAP

After the Congress said that it would not go beyond the national capital for an alliance with his party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that they would not settle for a “Delhi-specific alliance”.

A senior AAP leader said that the party had proposed a tie-up for 18 seats in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh – a precondition for firming up the alliance.

The development comes after Kejriwal met top party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and party Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Saturday.

The leader said that two main issues related to the alliance — a possible coalition in Haryana and the Congress’s stand on statehood for Delhi — were

discussed.

“Kejriwal made it clear that alliance would at no cost be limited to Delhi. We want an alliance in Haryana as well. Besides, the Congress also has to make an open announcement about full statehood. We have conveyed all this to the Congress leadership a day before yesterday. We will not change our stand,” the party leader said on condition of anonymity.

Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Saturday reiterated his party’s stand. “We are only talking about Delhi. Cannot comment on any other state.”

Another Congress leader said that AAP was insisting on “two to three” seats in Haryana and that his party leadership was discussing it. The final announcement on the alliance would take a few days, party leaders said.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader said that the party was “not asking for any impossible thing” as earlier too, the Congress had supported full statehood for Delhi.“Now why have they changed manifesto. Delhi needs democracy,” he said.

He added that seat sharing was yet to be discussed with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana.

AAP leaders said that the Congress has not conveyed the number or names of the seats they want in Delhi.

“We will take any decision on seat sharing only after they clear their stand on alliance in Haryana and full statehood. If they ask for three seats in Delhi then we will also demand three seats primarily Faridabad, Gurugram and Karnal in Haryana. In Chandigarh we will support their candidate if alliance happens,” the AAP functionary said.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 03:48 IST